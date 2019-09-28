Columbus plays Philadelphia on 3-game home draw streak

Philadelphia Union (16-9-7, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew SC (9-15-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus takes on Philadelphia after playing to a draw in three straight home games.

The Crew are 7-7-6 in Eastern Conference play. Columbus is 4-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

The Union are 12-5-3 in conference games. Philadelphia is 9-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gyasi Zardes has 13 goals and two assists for Columbus. Pedro Santos has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games for the Crew.

Kai Wagner leads Philadelphia with seven assists. Kacper Przybylko has six goals over the last 10 games for the Union.

LAST 10 GAMES: Columbus: 4-1-5, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.2 assists, five shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Philadelphia: 6-3-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.6 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Josh Williams (injured), Federico Higuain (injured), Waylon Francis (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured), Milton Valenzuela (injured), Alex Crognale (injured), David Accam (injured).

Philadelphia: Matt Freese (injured), Mark McKenzie (injured), Sergio Santos (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.