Cleveland takes 3-game slide into matchup with Washington

Cleveland Indians (93-67, second in the AL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (91-69, second in the AL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Adam Plutko (7-4, 4.25 ERA) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (14-7, 3.05 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -140; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Nationals are 48-31 on their home turf. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .337 is third in the majors. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an OBP of .404.

The Indians are 44-35 in road games. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.74. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.28 earned run average. The Nationals won the last meeting 8-2. Austin Voth recorded his second victory and Gerardo Parra went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Washington. Nick Goody registered his second loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 34 home runs and is batting .282. Trea Turner is 15-for-42 with five doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 168 hits and has 73 RBIs. Oscar Mercado is 8-for-42 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 8-2, .274 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Indians: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jason Kipnis: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.