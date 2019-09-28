Anthropologist to help in recovery of remains at Ohio garage

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A forensic anthropologist from Pennsylvania has been called in to help Ohio authorities search for and examine human remains found in a Dayton garage torched in a suspicious fire earlier this month.

The Dayton Daily News reports Dennis Dirkmaat of Mercyhurst University in Erie and a team of his forensics students will assist local investigators and Montgomery County Coroner Ken Harshbarger after remains were found Thursday and Friday at two sites, including a location where debris was dumped.

A police report indicated a bloody carpet, a bullet casing and a latex glove also were found at the garage.

Harshbarger says it couldn’t be immediately determined whether the remains are male or female.

Dirkmaat says his group will assemble the bone fragment evidence and then turn it over to Harshbarger.

