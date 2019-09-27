Twins make history as 4th 100-win, beat Royals 6-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins became the record fourth team in the major leagues to win 100 games this season, beating the Kansas City Royals 6-2 Friday night behind two-run homers from Miguel Sanó and Ryan LaMarre in a game shortened to 6½ innings because of rain.

Minnesota reached the century mark in wins for just the second time in franchise history. The 1965 Twins went 102-60, then lost the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games.

“It’s a really nice, kind of cool round number to look at and talk about after the fact,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said before the game.

Houston, the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees also have 100 wins. Before this year, the only seasons with as many as three 100-game winners were 1942, 1977, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2016 and 2017.

At 58-102, the Royals are among a record-tying four teams with 100 losses, joining Detroit, Baltimore and Miami. Kansas City has reached triple figures in losses for the third time. The only previous season with four 100-loss clubs was 2002.

Nelson Cruz and Eddie Rosario hit RBI singles in the first off Eric Skoglund (0-3), and Sanó booted the lead to 4-0 in the second with his 34th homer. LaMarre’s second home run of the season made it 6-1 in the third.

Minnesota’s 303 home runs are second in the major leagues behind the New York Yankees’ 305.

José Berríos (14-8) struck out nine, allowing two runs and six hits in his first complete game this season, the third of his big league career.

Whit Merrifield singled in the first for his 202nd hit, advanced to third on Hunter Dozier’s double and scored on Alex Gordon’s groundout. Merrifield tripled in the fifth and scored on Jorge Soler’s sacrifice fly, his 113th RBI.

TOAST TO YOST

Ned Yost’s No. 3 was chalked behind home plate. The retiring manager was honored before the game, leading wife Deborah and family members through two lines of Royals players and staff. He received framed mementoes, a 4-wheeler to ride on his Georgia farm and a standing ovation from the fans.

“It’s emotional a little bit,” Yost said before the ceremony “I’ve spent 10 great years here, but I’m anxious to get, on too. So there’s a lot of good and a little bit of sad. But more good than sad.”

Yost plans to spend more time with his family and he was asked if he planned to take his grandchildren to a theme park.

“I went to Disney World with my grandkids last year,” he said, “and my feet haven’t been the same since.”

UP NEXT

Saturday’s game was moved up five hours to 1:15 p.m. CDT because heavy rains are forecast. The Twins have not announced a starter; the Royals will use RHP Glenn Sparkman (4-11, 6.11 ERA).

