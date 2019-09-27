Suburb celebrates Ohio corn sculpture’s 25th anniversary

State
Associated Press2

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — A Columbus suburb is marking the 25th anniversary of one of its most photographed art installations.

The Dublin Arts Council has scheduled an all-day celebration of the sculpture “Field of Corn (with Osage Orange Trees)” for Saturday.

The iconic artwork was installed in central Ohio in 1994. It features 109 human-sized ears of corn standing upright in row patterns in a field, a symbol of the community’s agricultural history.

A talk by the artist, Columbus sculptor Malcolm Cochran, is among planned activities. The event also will include print-making with corn and osage oranges, corn hole, a corn maze, larger-than-life board games, a selfie station and yoga classes.

Food trucks plan corn-inspired menu items. Kettle corn and popcorn also will be sold.

