Senior Olympics at The Fieldhouse

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Fieldhouse on the east side of Zanesville hosts a Senior Olympics event as the open enrollment period for Medicare is a short while away.

“Silver sneakers is a big part of the member plans and most of the Medicare Advantage plans do Silver Sneakers. The Field House is special to us because they’re good friends of ours. They seem to do a lot for the community and we just like to bring them here because it’s a big area and we just love the atmosphere,” says Lisa Harper, an independent insurance broker.

Fieldhouse CEO Alainna Durfee says her fitness & sports center is always available for seniors who need to remain physically active.

“We have Anthem and Aetna here having a customer appreciation day for their seniors. What so many seniors in our area don’t understand is, they need to use what facilities they have available to them. We’re one of many that offer a program called Silver Sneakers and Silver & Fit. What they need to do is come in and use our facility, everything from the track the pool, all the equipment, the classes, no charge to them,” Durfee tells WHIZ News.

The seniors enjoyed a giant Jenga game, hula-hoops, a giant connect-four game, cornhole and chair volleyball.