MVL Game of the Week: Philo vs. Tri-Valley

DRESDEN, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley League game of the Week takes us to Jack Anderson Stadium for a matchup between Tri-Valley and Philo this Friday night.

The Scotties and Sheridan are the only two teams left undefeated in MVL play. Tri-Valley blew out Crooksville last week 42-0, to move their overall record to 3-1.

Tri-Valley’s last home loss against an MVL team came in week eight of 2016. Second year head coach Kevin Fell says playing in front of the home fans always is a benefit.

“I’ve played in a lot of stadium over the years. I don’t know if I’ve ever had more confidence in a stadium. There’s something about that place. The kids feel the town is behind them. They get excited about playing there,” said Fell.

Philo lost a tough game to John Glenn last week. The Electrics fell behind 21-0 in the first half. However, they scored 17 answered to climb back into the game before falling to even up their season record at 2-2.

Philo and Tri-Valley have played some great games over the last few years. But Philo’s last win over the Scotties came in 2004.

Ninth year Philo head coach Dirk Lincicome knows his team will have their hands full Friday night.

“Tri-Valley has a bunch of athletic kids who play hard. Because of their success the last few years they have some swagger. They expect to win. That’s going to be a challenge for us to go to their place and match that intensity,” said Lincicome.

Friday’s game kicks off at 7 p.m. from Jack Anderson Stadium and you can hear live play-by-play on Z92 Radio. David Kinder and Greg Mitts will have the call at 7 p.m. with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 p.m.

Other area Friday night matchups:

(2-2) Maysville vs. (2-2) John Glenn

(3-1) New Lexington vs. (1-3) Coshocton

(1-3) West Muskingum vs. (3-1) Sheridan

(0-4) Crooksville vs. (0-4) Morgan

(3-1) Wheeling Park vs. (4-0) Zanesville

(1-1) Rosecrans vs. (1-1) St. John

(4-0) Ridgewood vs. (2-2) Tuscarawas Central Catholic

(2-2) Cambridge vs. (3-1) Bellaire

(1-3) River View vs. (1-3) Buckeye Local