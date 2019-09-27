Mi Jung Hur takes 2-shot lead into weekend in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mi Jung Hur shot a 2-under 70 in windy conditions Friday to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the Indy Women in Tech Championship.

A day after opening with a bogey-free 63, Hur had six birdies — four on par 5s — along with two bogeys and a double bogey to get to 11 under at Brickyard Crossing, the layout that features four holes inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. The South Korean player won the Ladies Scottish Open last month for her third LPGA Tour victory.

Sakura Yokomine of Japan was second, following an opening 65 with a 70.

Marina Alex, coming off the United States’ Solheim Cup loss to Europe, was 7 under with Puerto Rico’s Maria Torres. Alex had a 71, and Torres shot 68. Kendall Dye (69), Amy Olson (72), Tiffany Chan (65) and Pornanong Phatlum (72) were 6 under.