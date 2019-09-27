Licking Co. OVI Checkpoint

The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol announced they’ll hold an OVI checkpoint in Licking County Saturday evening.

The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grants and is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

Zanesville’s post commander said last year there were 367 fatal crashes in which 402 people were killed in Ohio.

Lt. Russell Pasqualetti said on average troopers make 25,000 OVI arrests each year.

The exact location of Saturday’s checkpoint will be released Saturday morning.