IOC urges ‘fresh look’ at Russian doping over lab data

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The president of the IOC wants a “fresh look” at the Russian doping scandal amid allegations that critical lab data given to the World Anti-Doping Agency might have been manipulated.

Thomas Bach spoke Friday at a news conference before the start of the world track and field championships. He was sitting alongside Sebastian Coe, the president of track’s international federation, which this week extended the suspension of the organization that oversees Russian track and field.

Bach said the IOC would respect WADA’s rules. WADA has given Russia three weeks to explain the suspect data from the Moscow lab, which was being used to pursue cases against cheaters at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and other events.

Russia’s anti-doping agency could be suspended again, though it is unclear how that would impact the country at next year’s Olympics.