PREP FOOTBALL=

Antioch 20, Grant 0

Belvidere North 28, Rockford Auburn 8

Bloomington 58, Urbana 6

Byron 54, North Boone 7

Camp Point Central 36, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 0

Conant 31, Hoffman Estates 6

Crete-Monee 35, Harper Woods, Mich. 7

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 16, Heyworth 12

Dixon 51, Mendota 0

Eureka-Roanoke-Benson 49, Colfax Ridgeview (co-op) 7

Fithian Oakwood 41, Gilman Iroquois West 0

Forreston 54, Milledgeville 8

Freeport 42, Rockford Guilford 0

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 21, Rockford Lutheran 0

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 42, Fisher 0

Grayslake Central 56, Round Lake 28

Illinois Valley Central 27, Fairbury Prairie Central 7

Kaneland 42, Rochelle 14

Kankakee def. Rich South, forfeit

Lake Zurich 28, Stevenson 20

Machesney Park Harlem 59, Rockford East 0

Maine South 28, Niles West 0

Milford/Cissna Park Co-op 50, Alden-Hebron 6

Moline 56, East Moline United 21

Monroe City, Mo. 22, Warsaw West Hancock 0

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44, Momence 7

Prairie Ridge 48, McHenry 3

Rockford Boylan 55, Hononegah 21

Stillman Valley 35, Oregon 7

West Carroll 36, Ashton-Franklin Center 8

Zion Benton 22, Mundelein 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abingdon vs. Astoria/VIT Co-op, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Aurora (East) vs. Streamwood, ppd.

Biggsville West Central vs. Stark County, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Canton vs. Pekin, ppd.

East Peoria vs. Bartonville (Limestone), ppd. to Sep 28th.

Elmwood-Brimfield vs. West Prairie-Bushnell-Prairie Coop, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Fulton vs. Rockridge, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Joliet Central vs. Plainfield South, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Kankakee (McNamara) vs. St. Francis, ppd.

Lincoln Way West vs. Lincoln Way Central, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Lincoln-Way East vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Lisle vs. Wilmington, ppd. to Sep 29th.

Morris vs. Ottawa, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Normal Community vs. Peoria Manual, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Oswego vs. Plainfield North, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Rock Falls vs. Winnebago, ppd.

St. Ignatius vs. Loyola, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Thornton Fractional North vs. Lemont, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Tinley Park vs. Bremen, ppd.

Tremont vs. El Paso-Gridley, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Washington vs. Morton, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Batavia, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Wheeling vs. Hersey, ppd.

Yorkville vs. Aurora (West Aurora), ppd. to Sep 28th.

