Friday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press0

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 20, Frankford 17

Apollo-Ridge def. Shady Side Academy, forfeit

Central Valley 42, Waynesburg Central 6

Chartiers-Houston 42, Mapletown 8

Clear Spring, Md. 24, James Buchanan 0

Conneaut, Ohio 62, Seneca 0

Downingtown West 42, Bishop Shanahan 7

Kennett 20, West Chester Henderson 7

Mastery Charter North 12, South Philadelphia 6

Mercyhurst Prep def. Fairview, forfeit

Montoursville 69, Milton 0

Thomas Jefferson 42, Connellsville 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

