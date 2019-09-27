PREP FOOTBALL=

Antioch 20, Grant 0

Belvidere North 28, Rockford Auburn 8

Byron 54, North Boone 7

Camp Point Central 36, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 0

Conant 31, Hoffman Estates 6

Dixon 51, Mendota 0

Fithian Oakwood 41, Gilman Iroquois West 0

Forreston 54, Milledgeville 8

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 21, Rockford Lutheran 0

Kaneland 42, Rochelle 14

Kankakee def. Rich South, forfeit

Lake Zurich 28, Stevenson 20

Machesney Park Harlem 59, Rockford East 0

Maine South 28, Niles West 0

Rockford Boylan 55, Hononegah 21

Stillman Valley 35, Oregon 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aurora (East) vs. Streamwood, ppd.

Biggsville West Central vs. Stark County, ppd.

Fulton vs. Rockridge, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Joliet Central vs. Plainfield South, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Lincoln Way West vs. Lincoln Way Central, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Lincoln-Way East vs. Homewood-Flossmoor, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Lisle vs. Wilmington, ppd. to Sep 29th.

Morris vs. Ottawa, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Oswego vs. Plainfield North, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Rock Falls vs. Winnebago, ppd.

St. Ignatius vs. Loyola, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Thornton Fractional North vs. Lemont, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Tinley Park vs. Bremen, ppd.

Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Batavia, ppd. to Sep 28th.

Wheeling vs. Hersey, ppd.

Yorkville vs. Aurora (West Aurora), ppd. to Sep 28th.

