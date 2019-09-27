Falcons RB Ito Smith appears set to play against Titans

Sports
Associated Press0

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons backup running back Ito Smith appears set to play against the Tennessee Titans after returning from a concussion.

Smith was a full participant in Friday’s practice after being held out on Wednesday and being limited on Thursday.

Smith should be available to play behind starter Devonta Freeman in Sunday’s game.

Return specialist Kenjon Barner was held out all week with a concussion and knee injury. He was Atlanta’s only player to miss Friday’s practice.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (toe), defensive end Takkarist McKinley (knee) and wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hip) were listed as full participants on Friday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Please follow and like us:
Associated Press

Related Posts

Jaguars list Ramsey as questionable after birth of 2nd child

Associated Press

NASCAR: McDowell misses Charlotte practice with stomach woes

Associated Press

The Latest: Irving says Durant wasn’t ready to go in finals

Associated Press