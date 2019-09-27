Authorities ID final 2 bodies found shot in abandoned home

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have identified the two women who along with two men were found shot to death in an abandoned Cleveland home.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday afternoon said 18-year-old Jazmyne Lawson, of Cleveland, has been identified through dental records. The office said earlier Friday that 19-year-old Aiyanna Quitman, of Euclid (YOO’-klihd), had been identified by X-ray comparisons.

Twenty-year-old Dejuan Willis, of Cleveland, and 23-year-old Christopher Monroe, of Cleveland, were identified earlier through their fingerprints.

Their decaying bodies were discovered last Saturday in a bedroom on the third floor of the boarded-up home.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said all four died from multiple gunshot wounds. It ruled their deaths as homicides .

