Authorities ID 3rd of 4 bodies found shot in abandoned home

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have identified a third person among the four found shot to death in an abandoned Cleveland home.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday said 19-year-old Aiyanna Quitman, of Euclid (YOO’-klihd), has been identified by X-ray comparisons.

Twenty-year-old Dejuan Willis, of Cleveland, and 23-year-old Christopher Monroe, of Cleveland, were identified earlier through their fingerprints. The fourth person hasn’t been identified.

Their decaying bodies were discovered last Saturday in a bedroom on the third floor of the boarded-up home.

The Medical Examiner’s Office said all four died from multiple gunshot wounds. It ruled their deaths as homicides .