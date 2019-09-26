Vehicle Fire blocks three lanes on Maysville Pike

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Traffic was all backed up on the Maysville Pike this afternoon around 3:30 pm after a vehicle fire.

No one was hurt in the accident but the car was fully engulfed in flames. Newton Township Fire Department, and the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office both responded. The fire caused the two west bound lanes to be closed off and one of the east bound lanes.

Newton Township Firefighter, Steven Baker said, “We got a call for a fully involved car fire. Upon arrival we had a fully involved car fire and as you can see we have extinguished it and we are getting ready to open up 22 and let traffic flow. Baker added, “No every occupant was out, and everybody seems to be fine.”

At this time the car fire is under investigation, and the traffic has been cleared.