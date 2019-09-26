Shanghai gets NBA 2K League team, 1st outside North America

SHANGHAI (AP) — The NBA 2K League is adding a team in Shanghai for the 2020 season, its first franchise outside of North America.

The 2K League announced the addition Thursday. The Shanghai club will be operated by esports organization Gen.G and will join 22 existing teams, all of which are operated by NBA franchises.

The 2K League, run by the NBA, partnered with internet giant Tencent to stream games in China for the first time in July.

The Shanghai team does not yet have a name and will train at Gen.G’s Los Angeles headquarters in 2020. The majority of the 2K League’s matches take place at its studio in New York City, although the league also had tournaments in Las Vegas and Orlando, Florida, this year.

Gen.G’s investors include Los Angeles Clippers alternate governor Dennis Wong, and the group has teams competing in seven other video game titles, including the Seoul Dynasty of the Overwatch League.

The 2K League and Gen.G also announced a partnership to scout and develop esports talent in Asia.

___

