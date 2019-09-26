Mi Jung Hur shoots 63 to take LPGA Tour lead in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mi Jung Hur shot a 9-under 63 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Indy Women in Tech Championship.

Hur had a bogey-free round at Brickyard Crossing, the layout that features four holes inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. The South Korean player won the Ladies Scottish Open last month for her third LPGA Tour victory.

England’s Bronte Law, coming off Europe’s victory over the United States in the Solheim Cup, was two strokes back with Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Japan’s Sakura Yokomine.

Marina Alex topped the nine U.S. Solheim Cup players in the field with a 66. She eagled the par-5 14th.

Amy Olson and Pornanong Phatlum also shot 66.