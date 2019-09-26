Man dies after chasing errant volleyball into Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a man trying to recover an errant volleyball from Lake Erie has died.

Cleveland.com reports the man was playing volleyball with friends late Wednesday at the East Ninth Street Pier near downtown Cleveland.

City fire department spokesman Lt. Mike Norman says the man struggled to return to the pier, and two of his friends jumped into the lake to help him. They weren’t able to reach him before he slipped below the surface.

The department’s water rescue team, dive team and a boat responded. Norman says the man was submerged for about 45 minutes. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The man’s name hasn’t been released. Norman says he was in his 20s.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine how the man died.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com