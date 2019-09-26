Major League Baseball Leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .339; LeMahieu, New York, .328; Brantley, Houston, .313; Moncada, Chicago, .313; Devers, Boston, .310; Alberto, Baltimore, .306; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; Cruz, Minnesota, .305; Martinez, Boston, .303; Gurriel, Houston, .300.

RUNS_Betts, Boston, 134; Devers, Boston, 127; Semien, Oakland, 121; Bregman, Houston, 119; C.Santana, Cleveland, 110; Trout, Los Angeles, 110; Villar, Baltimore, 109; Bogaerts, Boston, 108; LeMahieu, New York, 108; Polanco, Minnesota, 107.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 122; Devers, Boston, 115; Bogaerts, Boston, 113; Soler, Kansas City, 112; Bregman, Houston, 110; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 108; Cruz, Minnesota, 106; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Martinez, Boston, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 102.

HITS_Merrifield, Kansas City, 201; Devers, Boston, 196; LeMahieu, New York, 194; Polanco, Minnesota, 186; Semien, Oakland, 186; Bogaerts, Boston, 184; J.Abreu, Chicago, 176; Brantley, Houston, 176; Betts, Boston, 173; Villar, Baltimore, 173.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 52; Bogaerts, Boston, 51; Semien, Oakland, 43; Merrifield, Kansas City, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 40; Betts, Boston, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Polanco, Minnesota, 40; Brantley, Houston, 39; Lindor, Cleveland, 39.

TRIPLES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; Dozier, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Polanco, Minnesota, 7; Semien, Oakland, 7; D.Gordon, Seattle, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 40; Bregman, Houston, 40; Springer, Houston, 38; G.Torres, New York, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; M.Chapman, Oakland, 35.

STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 45; Mondesi, Kansas City, 43; Villar, Baltimore, 39; Andrus, Texas, 28; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; DeShields, Texas, 23; Pham, Tampa Bay, 23; D.Gordon, Seattle, 22; Lindor, Cleveland, 22; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19; Merrifield, Kansas City, 19.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 20-6; G.Cole, Houston, 19-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 16-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-12; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Paxton, New York, 15-6; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 15-7; Bieber, Cleveland, 15-8.

ERA_G.Cole, Houston, 2.52; Verlander, Houston, 2.53; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.05; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.28; Giolito, Chicago, 3.41; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.51; Minor, Texas, 3.52; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.71; Lynn, Texas, 3.76; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3.76.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, Houston, 316; Verlander, Houston, 288; Bieber, Cleveland, 259; Morton, Tampa Bay, 240; Lynn, Texas, 236; Boyd, Detroit, 234; Giolito, Chicago, 228; Sale, Boston, 218; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 205; Minor, Texas, 191.

Associated Press

