Lawyer appeals NFL no-call ruling after abuse case citation

Sports
Associated Press5

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The “Nola No-call” lawsuit is back on, weeks after an attorney and New Orleans Saints fan said he was dropping it.

Antonio Le Mon (luh MAHN) sued the NFL over game officials’ failure to call an obvious penalty at a crucial point in a January playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled against him earlier this month, and he said he wouldn’t take it farther . Now he’s asked the court to reverse itself. His motion says the ruling isn’t based in state law but in a 74-year-old court decision citing English common law.

In an email Thursday, he said he changed his mind after the Catholic church cited the NFL decision in a request to dismiss a suit against church officials over alleged sexual abuse.

Please follow and like us:
Associated Press

Related Posts

Canadiens Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur has heart surgery

Associated Press

Manager Clint Hurdle hopes to return to Pirates in 2020

Associated Press

Giants sign RB Hilliman, place Russell Shepard on IR

Associated Press