Grizzlies’ De’Anthony Melton out 4-8 weeks with back injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies forward De’Anthony Melton will miss one to two months with what the team has described as a stress reaction in his back.

The Grizzlies announced Melton’s injury Thursday in a team release. Grizzlies officials said Melton should return to basketball activities in four to eight weeks.

Melton, who is 6-foot-4, played 50 games for the Phoenix Suns last season and averaged 5 points, 3.2 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 19.7 minutes.

The Grizzlies acquired the 21-year-old Melton along with forward Josh Jackson and two future second-round draft picks over the summer in a trade that sent forward Kyle Korver and guard Jevon Carter to Phoenix.

The Suns later waived Korver, who ended up signing with the Milwaukee Bucks.

