Ex-sheriff who said he took bribes gets 11 years in prison

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio sheriff faces has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after admitting to taking thousands of dollars in bribes from people arrested in prostitution and gambling stings.

A federal judge in Toledo also ordered former Allen County sheriff Sam Crish on Thursday to pay more than $600,000 in restitution to his victims.

Prosecutors say the 56-year-old Crish offered to help suspects facing charges and those dealing with child custody issues and would then ask for a loan.

Authorities say he also took $50,000 from someone who was hired at the county jail.

He pleaded guilty to extortion and bribery.

Crish resigned as sheriff in 2017. He said in court he’s a good person who made really bad choices and that he had a gambling addiction.