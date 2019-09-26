Ex-sheriff who said he took bribes gets 11 years in prison

State
Associated Press3

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio sheriff has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after admitting to taking thousands of dollars in bribes from people arrested in prostitution and gambling stings.

A federal judge in Toledo also ordered former Allen County sheriff Sam Crish on Thursday to pay more than $600,000 in restitution to his victims.

Prosecutors say the 56-year-old Crish offered to help suspects facing charges and those dealing with child custody issues and would then ask for a loan.

Authorities say he also took $50,000 from someone who was hired at the county jail.

He pleaded guilty to extortion and bribery.

Crish resigned as sheriff in 2017. He said in court he’s a good person who made really bad choices and that he had a gambling addiction.

Please follow and like us:
Associated Press

Related Posts

Ex-sheriff who said he took bribes gets 11 years in prison

Associated Press

Man dies after chasing errant volleyball into Lake Erie

Associated Press

Judge dismisses lawsuit over fatal Ohio police shooting

Associated Press