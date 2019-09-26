Eastside Community Ministries Calls for Cereal Donations

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Eastside Community Ministries is asking for donations of cereal.

“We serve an average of about 250 households and we try to give nine meals per person that we serve so there’s about 6,000 meals going out of the pantry a month,” says Eastside Community Ministries Executive Director Jamie Trout.

Trout tells WHIZ News it can be tough to find a good deal on cereal through their normal donation network.

“All the donations that we receive stay here. Cereal is something that we tend to have trouble getting a discount buying in bulk, so that’s why we seem to be always asking for cereal. We do use Mid-Ohio Foodbank, but if they’re out, then we’re kind of stuck without any cereal,” Trout adds.

The food pantry at Eastside Community Ministries is open Monday through Thursday from 9am until 4:30pm.

Click or tap here to find out more.