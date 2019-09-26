THURSDAY 9/26:

TODAY: AM Clouds/Isolated Shower. PM Clearing. Cooler. High 77

TONIGHT: Starry Skies. Cooler. Low 50

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Touch Warmer. High 79

DISCUSSION:

A cold front will pass through SE Ohio this morning. Isolated shower chances will be possible with the front moving through. Otherwise a decrease in cloud cover is expected throughout the afternoon, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Starry skies and cooler temperatures in store tonight, with lows in upper 40s to around 50!

Another dry day is expected for Friday as mostly sunny skies are expected. Temperatures will be warmer with highs around 80.

A strong ridge in the upper levels of the atmosphere will move into the Ohio Valley this weekend, bringing well above average temperatures for the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible late Friday night into Saturday. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 80s Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to be well above average next week. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 80s Sunday and Monday; and into the upper 80s to near 90 Tuesday and Wednesday. An isolated shower/storm will be possible Sunday and Monday.

Have a Great Thursday!

