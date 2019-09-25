Yankees pitcher Germán’s leave extended through World Series

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán’s administrative leave under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy has been extended through the World Series.

Germán was placed on leave for seven days last Thursday. MLB and the players’ association agreed to the extension on Wednesday, which ends Germán’s season.

Germán is being investigated for an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend at home last week, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke under condition of anonymity because no details have been authorized during the probe by MLB.

The 27-year-old right-hander was the top winner for the AL East champions this season, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances over 143 innings this year. The Yankees start the playoffs Oct. 4.

Germán gets paid his $577,500 salary during the leave, but the time missed could later be turned into an unpaid suspension.

He had the right to challenge the administrative leave before an arbitrator.

