Postseason Baseball Glance

All Times TBA x-if necessary WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Washington vs. TBD (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 2: American League (ESPN)

DIVISION SERIES (Best-of-5) American League Series A

Friday, Oct. 4: Wild Card winner at Houston or N.Y. Yankees (FS1 or MLB)

Saturday, Oct. 5: Wild Card winner at Houston or N.Y. Yankees (FS1 or MLB)

Monday, Oct. 7: Houston or N.Y. Yankees at Wild Card winner (FS1 or MLB)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: Houston or N.Y. Yankees at Wild Card winner (FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Wild Card winner at Houston or N.Y. Yankees (FS1)

Series B

Friday, Oct. 4: TBD at Houston or N.Y. Yankees (FS1 or MLB)

Saturday, Oct. 5: TBD at Houston or N.Y. Yankees (FS1 or MLB)

Monday, Oct. 7: Houston or N.Y. Yankees at TBD (FS1 or MLB)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: Houston or N.Y. Yankees at TBD ( (FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: TBD at Houston or N.Y. Yankees (FS1)

National League Series A

Thursday, Oct. 3: Wild Card winner at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 4: Wild Card winner at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers at Wild Card winner (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 7: L.A. Dodgers at Wild Card winner (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: Wild Card winner at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)

Series B

Thursday, Oct. 3: TBD at Atlanta (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 4: TBD at Atlanta (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta at TBD (TBS)

x-Monday, Oct. 7: Atlanta at TBD (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: TBD at Atlanta (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (Best-of-7) American League

Saturday, Oct. 12 (Fox or FS1)

Sunday, Oct. 13 (Fox or FS1)

Tuesday, Oct. 15 (Fox or FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 16 (Fox or FS1)

x-Thursday, Oct. 17 (Fox or FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 19 (Fox or FS1)

x-Sunday, Oct. 20 (Fox or FS1)

National League

Friday, Oct. 11 (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 12 (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 14 (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 15 (TBS)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 16 (TBS)

x-Friday, Oct. 18 (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 19 (TBS)

WORLD SERIES (Best-of-7)

Tuesday, Oct. 22: at better record (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 23: at better record (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 25: at worse record (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 26: at worse record (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 27: at worse record (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 29: at better record (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: at better record (Fox)