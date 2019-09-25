Postseason Baseball Glance

|All Times TBA
|x-if necessary
|WILD CARD
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Washington vs. TBD (TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 2: American League (ESPN)
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|Series A
Friday, Oct. 4: Wild Card winner at Houston or N.Y. Yankees (FS1 or MLB)
Saturday, Oct. 5: Wild Card winner at Houston or N.Y. Yankees (FS1 or MLB)
Monday, Oct. 7: Houston or N.Y. Yankees at Wild Card winner (FS1 or MLB)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: Houston or N.Y. Yankees at Wild Card winner (FS1)
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Wild Card winner at Houston or N.Y. Yankees (FS1)
|Series B
Friday, Oct. 4: TBD at Houston or N.Y. Yankees (FS1 or MLB)
Saturday, Oct. 5: TBD at Houston or N.Y. Yankees (FS1 or MLB)
Monday, Oct. 7: Houston or N.Y. Yankees at TBD (FS1 or MLB)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 8: Houston or N.Y. Yankees at TBD ( (FS1)
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: TBD at Houston or N.Y. Yankees (FS1)
|National League
|Series A
Thursday, Oct. 3: Wild Card winner at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)
Friday, Oct. 4: Wild Card winner at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 6: L.A. Dodgers at Wild Card winner (TBS)
x-Monday, Oct. 7: L.A. Dodgers at Wild Card winner (TBS)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: Wild Card winner at L.A. Dodgers (TBS)
|Series B
Thursday, Oct. 3: TBD at Atlanta (TBS)
Friday, Oct. 4: TBD at Atlanta (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta at TBD (TBS)
x-Monday, Oct. 7: Atlanta at TBD (TBS)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 9: TBD at Atlanta (TBS)
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|American League
Saturday, Oct. 12 (Fox or FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 13 (Fox or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 15 (Fox or FS1)
Wednesday, Oct. 16 (Fox or FS1)
x-Thursday, Oct. 17 (Fox or FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 19 (Fox or FS1)
x-Sunday, Oct. 20 (Fox or FS1)
|National League
Friday, Oct. 11 (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 12 (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 14 (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 15 (TBS)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 16 (TBS)
x-Friday, Oct. 18 (TBS)
x-Saturday, Oct. 19 (TBS)
|WORLD SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
Tuesday, Oct. 22: at better record (Fox)
Wednesday, Oct. 23: at better record (Fox)
Friday, Oct. 25: at worse record (Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 26: at worse record (Fox)
x-Sunday, Oct. 27: at worse record (Fox)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 29: at better record (Fox)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 30: at better record (Fox)