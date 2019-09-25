Police: Cincinnati gunman called lawyer day before shooting

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati police say a gunman who killed three people and wounded two others had learned the day before the shooting that a lawsuit he filed had been dismissed.

Police say Omar Santa Perez called a lawyer the day before he opened fire at the Fifth Third Center on Sept. 6, 2018. They say the attorney for NBC Universal told him his lawsuit against that company and TD Ameritrade had been thrown out.

A similar lawsuit that claimed companies were publishing private details about his life was dismissed earlier.

The Cincinnati Police Department released a summary of its investigation Tuesday. A police official told The Cincinnati Enquirer the summary signals the end of the department’s investigation.

Police didn’t make a conclusion on a motive.

___

