AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .334; LeMahieu, New York, .328; Moncada, Chicago, .314; Brantley, Houston, .313; Devers, Boston, .309; Alberto, Baltimore, .308; Bogaerts, Boston, .306; Cruz, Minnesota, .303; Gurriel, Houston, .302; Martinez, Boston, .302.

RUNS_Betts, Boston, 134; Devers, Boston, 125; Semien, Oakland, 120; Bregman, Houston, 118; C.Santana, Cleveland, 110; Trout, Los Angeles, 110; Villar, Baltimore, 109; LeMahieu, New York, 108; Bogaerts, Boston, 107; Polanco, Minnesota, 106.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 121; Devers, Boston, 114; Soler, Kansas City, 112; Bogaerts, Boston, 112; Bregman, Houston, 109; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 106; Cruz, Minnesota, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; Martinez, Boston, 103; Gurriel, Houston, 102.

HITS_Merrifield, Kansas City, 201; Devers, Boston, 194; LeMahieu, New York, 193; Polanco, Minnesota, 184; Semien, Oakland, 184; Bogaerts, Boston, 183; Brantley, Houston, 176; J.Abreu, Chicago, 173; Betts, Boston, 173; Mancini, Baltimore, 172.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 51; Devers, Boston, 51; Semien, Oakland, 42; Merrifield, Kansas City, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 40; Betts, Boston, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Polanco, Minnesota, 40; Brantley, Houston, 39; Lindor, Cleveland, 39.

TRIPLES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; Dozier, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Semien, Oakland, 7; D.Gordon, Seattle, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 40; Bregman, Houston, 40; Springer, Houston, 38; G.Torres, New York, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 45; Mondesi, Kansas City, 43; Villar, Baltimore, 38; Andrus, Texas, 28; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; Pham, Tampa Bay, 23; DeShields, Texas, 22; D.Gordon, Seattle, 22; Lindor, Cleveland, 22; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19; Merrifield, Kansas City, 19.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 20-6; G.Cole, Houston, 19-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 19-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-12; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Paxton, New York, 15-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 15-7; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 15-7.

ERA_G.Cole, Houston, 2.52; Verlander, Houston, 2.53; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.15; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.24; Giolito, Chicago, 3.41; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 3.51; Minor, Texas, 3.52; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.71; Lynn, Texas, 3.76; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3.76.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, Houston, 316; Verlander, Houston, 288; Bieber, Cleveland, 252; Lynn, Texas, 236; Boyd, Detroit, 234; Morton, Tampa Bay, 231; Giolito, Chicago, 228; Sale, Boston, 218; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 205; Minor, Texas, 191.