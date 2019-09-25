Local Jobs Non-Profit Planning 2019 Wine Tour

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A job placement non-profit at Zane State College is gearing up for a wine-tasting fund raiser and they’re offering seats to the public.

“On Oct. 12, we’re doing the first annual fund raiser for our program. We’re doing a wine tour to several wineries in the East-Central Ohio area. The funds will help us provide training for our staff and buy things for our staff that the grant funding just doesn’t provide,” says Jodi Wilkins, of Jobs for Ohio’s Graduates.

“We’ll meet at OU-Z’s campus at 10 o’clock and have dinner in Millersburg and probably get back at about 8 o’clock at night.

“We’re going to start out at Stonecrest in Muskingum County and then we’re going on to Indian Bear in Knox County, then to Stony Brook Winery and end up in Martinsburg to have a nice dinner.”

Wilkins says they will travel on a bus from Brewster Travel carrying up to fifty-six passengers. “All laid-out, wifi with charging cords, we have about 15 to 20 seats available, so we’re hoping to get those sold. The more folks that come, the more fun we’ll have.”

We have received the following from Jodi Wilkin to pass along:

The trip includes:

-Roudtrip transportation aboard a deluxe motorcoach

-All wine tastings

-Light lunch at Indian Bear Winery

-Meal at The Tavern at Millersburg Hotel

-Taxes and gratuities on included activities

-A relaxing, fun-filled day

Cost of the tour:

$100.00 per person

Checks, cash or money orders only are accepted.

Please make checks payable to East Central Career Programs, Inc.

If you would like to pay in installments, $50.00 is needed to hold each seat.

All deposits are non-refundable.

Full payment is due no later than October 5, 2019.

Contact: Jodi Wilkins (740) 819-3023