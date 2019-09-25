Former US college football player home from prison in China

Sports
Associated Press1

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Former college football player and American citizen Wendell Brown says he is enjoying his “freedom” at home in Michigan after being imprisoned in China for his involvement in a bar fight.

Brown told The Associated Press Wednesday at his family’s Detroit home that people “don’t really understand that word to its fullest extent” until they’re without it or “in a cage.”

Brown, who played for Ball State University in Indiana, was teaching English and American football in southwest China when he was arrested in September 2016 and charged with intentional assault. The Detroit native denied hitting a man and said he was defending himself after being attacked.

Brown was sentenced to four years in prison, but that was reduced to three years by a Chinese court.

He returned to Detroit Wednesday.

Please follow and like us:
Associated Press

Related Posts

With McDonald hurt, Steelers add Seahawks TE Nick Vannett

Associated Press

Scotland: There was anger but time now to get over Ireland

Associated Press

Bublik upsets Fritz at Chengdu Open; Kyrgios loses in Zhuhai

Associated Press