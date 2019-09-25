Disgruntled Jalen Ramsey leaves Jags for birth of 2nd child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey has now left the Jacksonville Jaguars to be with his family for the birth of his second child.

The team made the announcement with a statement from coach Doug Marrone on Wednesday night, adding to Ramsey’s ongoing trade saga.

“Months ago in the offseason, Jalen notified me that he was expecting the birth of his second child in late September,” Marrone said. “We spoke about this recently and again today after practice and decided that it was best for Jalen to fly to Nashville tonight after meetings to be with his family during the birth of their daughter.

“He will return to the team when he’s ready, and we will provide an update at that time.”

