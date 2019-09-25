Complaint: Justice still voting from estranged wife’s house

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A citizen complaint alleges Supreme Court Justice Pat DeWine doesn’t live at the address from which he’s been voting.

Toledo resident Nathaniel Livingston asked the Hamilton County Elections Board this month to investigate the 51-year-old DeWine, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s son.

The complaint stems from an Aug. 23 divorce filing by DeWine’s wife, Rhonda. She told the court DeWine moved out of their Hyde Park home in February 2018 and still lives elsewhere.

Pat DeWine’s voter registration lists that home’s address. Falsifying such a record is a fifth-degree felony.

His spokesman says that before the divorce DeWine intended to return to the address, but he’ll now change his registration.

The county elections director says the situation is not uncommon and that the complaint is unlikely to go further.