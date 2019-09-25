Cleveland visits Chicago following Clevinger’s solid showing

Cleveland Indians (93-64, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (68-88, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Shane Bieber (15-7, 3.24 ERA) White Sox: Ross Detwiler (2-5, 6.98 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Mike Clevinger. Clevinger pitched seven innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts against Chicago.

The White Sox are 34-36 against teams from the AL Central. Chicago ranks eighth in the majors in hitting with a .260 batting average, Tim Anderson leads the team with an average of .334.

The Indians have gone 48-26 against division opponents. Cleveland has hit 217 home runs as a team this season. Franmil Reyes leads the club with 36, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 69 extra base hits and is slugging .498. Yoan Moncada has 19 hits and is batting .432 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Reyes leads the Indians with 36 home runs home runs and is slugging .505. Oscar Mercado is 15-for-41 with four doubles, five home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .312 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored by four runs

Indians: 7-3, .263 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Lucas Giolito: (lat), Dylan Covey: (shoulder), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Jon Jay: (hip).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jason Kipnis: (wrist), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.