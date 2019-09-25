Braves shut down All-Star OF Acuña until postseason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Braves are shutting down Ronald Acuña Jr. for the remainder of the regular season after the All-Star outfielder left their series opener against the Royals with tightness in his left hip.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday that Acuña was examined by the Royals’ team physician, who recommended that he sit until the playoffs. Snitker said the decision is largely precautionary, and Acuña can continue to throw and hit while sitting out games.

Acuña, who left Tuesday night’s game after the second inning, is hitting .280 with 41 homers, 101 RBIs and 37 stolen bases. He’s also scored a National League-leading 127 runs.

The Braves already have clinched the NL East and will start the divisional round of the playoffs against the NL Central winner on Oct. 3 at SunTrust Park in Atlanta.

