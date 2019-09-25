Atalanta back in 3rd place after 2-0 win at Roma

ROME (AP) — Atalanta showed off its intentions of maintaining its Champions League status with a 2-0 win Wednesday over a Roma team that had won three straight in all competitions.

Duvan Zapata came off the bench to score in the 71st and Marten De Roon added another in the 90th at the Stadio Olimpico.

Atalanta finished a best-ever third in Serie A last season but was humbled in its Champions League debut this month, losing 4-0 at Dinamo Zagreb. However, the Bergamo-based squad bounced back with two late goals for a 2-2 draw with Fiorentina on Sunday and has now handed Roma its first loss.

Atalanta moved up to third place, one point ahead of Napoli, which was hosting Cagliari later.

Roma, which has struggled defensively at times under new coach Paulo Fonseca, is fifth.

Defender Chris Smalling, on loan from Manchester United, had a strong debut for Roma in the first half.

