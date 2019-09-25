WEDNESDAY 9/25:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warmer. High 81

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Low 58

THURSDAY: Few Showers. Decreasing Cloudiness. Cooler. High 75

DISCUSSION:

High pressure will continue to hang around SE Ohio tomorrow, bringing mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow as highs will reach the low 80s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday night with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

A cold front will pass through the region Thursday, bringing a few showers possible Thursday morning. Clear conditions are expected by the afternoon hours Thursday as high temperatures will only be in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will begin their upward trend Friday. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs in the low 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Saturday, otherwise warm temperatures are expected for the weekend and early next week as high temperatures look to be well above average in the mid to upper 80s.

