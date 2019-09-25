15th annual friends of recovery awards

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Individuals who have made it their mission to spread mental health awareness were recognized on Wednesday for their efforts.

The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board held their 15th annual friend of recovery awards at Rolling Plains United Methodist Church. The awards are given to those individuals who are making a difference in the lives of people on a recovery journey from mental illness or addiction.

“The Mental Health Board along with its network contracted partners identify individuals in our community and in our organizations that contribute and advocate for mental health clients and those who are suffering from substance abuse disorders all around our six county service areas,” said Executive Director of Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, Misty Cromwell.

10 individuals received the award they range from law enforcement officers to community members and professionals. Cromwell said that they are not able to fulfill the work they do without the help of these individuals.

“It’s legislatively they’re helping us advocate for dollars to contribute to these services. It is their work with families that they help us to contribute to bringing families into the picture and trying to keep individuals and families together as a unit. And again, it’s just being able to expand the work that we do across the six county region, and it takes a lot of individuals to help support that effort,” said Cromwell.

If you would like to nominate individuals for next year, you can contact the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board at (740) 454-8557.