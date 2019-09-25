Crooksville students explore future career opportunities

CROOKSVILLE, Ohio – Gear Up Ohio held a career fair today at Crooksville High School for K through 12 students.

Gear Up Ohio is a program put on by the Muskingum County Community Foundation. Gear Up Ohio Community Coordinator, Mary Brannon said this is a wonderful opportunity for kids, and it is good for them to think about their future.

“We here at Gear Up, we are at the school and we try to get the kids interested early in junior high, as to what job they might want, what they want to explore and having these people here, they kind of can hear what they actually do and those things they might want to do with the education that they are thinking of getting,” said Brannon.

Several organizations were at the career fair today, discussing their business, what they do, and their normal day at work.

“We have 15 vendors here talking about their different careers, different jobs that these kids might want to have and they have the opportunity to ask questions,” Brannon added.

Some of the vendors at the event include Genesis, Community Bank, the Army, and more. Brannon added the local businesses coming out means a lot, and the students got a great experience today.