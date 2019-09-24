Transfer G Bolton granted ’19-20 eligibility at Iowa State

Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State transfer guard Rasir Bolton will be eligible for the upcoming season.

The Cyclones announced Tuesday that Bolton, who averaged 11.6 points a game last season as a freshman at Penn State, was granted an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility.

Iowa State says the sport’s sanctioning body awarded Bolton the waiver after considering the circumstances surrounding his transfer from the Nittany Lions.

Bolton played 32 games for Penn State in 2018-19, shooting 36.1% on 3s and 87.6% from the line.

