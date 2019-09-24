Spurs ousted from English League Cup by 4th-tier Colchester

Tottenham was eliminated from the English League Cup by fourth-tier Colchester after a penalty shootout on Tuesday, the latest setback in a tough season for a team that was playing in a Champions League final less than four months ago.

Christian Eriksen saw his spot kick saved and Lucas Moura struck the crossbar in the shootout for Spurs, who lost 4-3 on penalties after being held 0-0 after 90 minutes. They have won only two of their eight games in all competitions this season.

Colchester, which is 71 places below Tottenham in English soccer’s pyramid, beat Premier League team Crystal Palace on penalties in the previous round.

There were no shocks elsewhere in the third round for top-flight teams, with Manchester City, Arsenal and Leicester racking up big wins.

Looking to win the League Cup for a third straight season, Man City began its title defense with a 3-0 win at second-tier Preston. City manager Pep Guardiola rotated heavily but still included some of his big names, with two of them — Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus — scoring.

Arsenal won 5-0 at home to second-tier Nottingham Forest, with 18-year-old Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli scoring twice.

Leicester won 4-0 at Luton, which also plays in the second-tier League Championship, and there were also victories for Everton, Southampton and Watford over lower-division opponents.

