Search continues for missing Roseville man

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is still conducting a missing person investigation for a 54 year old Roseville man.

Ernest Baker was last seen in Knox County believed to be hunting ginseng with several friends in a wooded area just East of Bladensburg. It was reported that Baker was separated from his party, and he has not been located. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said their office got the initial report on September 20th and knows that Knox County is putting in the effort for his search.

“They’ve been doing some search and rescue type things up there. They’ve had OSP with the helicopter and plane. They’ve had horseback riders, they’ve had dogs. And so they’ve been in that area. And of course, they had an idea of where they went in at, and where the guys came out at. But where he could’ve wandered off to, it’s a pretty big area up there of the wooded area,” said Sheriff Lutz.

Baker was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and glasses at the time of his disappearance. Sheriff Lutz said the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office has offered their services to Knox County if needed.

“He is from Roseville. And so I think they’re looking for any kind of leads that they can get. Hasn’t been a lot of involvement from our Office yet because most of it happened up at Knox County. But we’ve offered our services to Sheriff Shaffer up there and if they need anything they can call us,” he said.

If anyone in Muskingum County has any information on Baker’s whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637. Or call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 397-3333.