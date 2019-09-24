Ramírez returns to help Indians’ push for wild card

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have activated third baseman José Ramírez from the 10-day injured list, adding another power bat to help with their push for an AL wild card.

Ramírez was in the starting lineup and batting sixth for the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

Ramírez, who turned 27 last week, broke a bone in his right hand Aug. 24 against Kansas City. He had surgery two days later.

The slugger says he isn’t 100 percent, but he is ready to play.

Cleveland was a half-game back of Tampa Bay for the second AL wild card entering play Tuesday.

___

