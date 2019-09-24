Maple Leafs aware of complaint against Auston Matthews

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs say they are aware of a complaint of disturbing the peace against star forward Auston Matthews.

The team says Matthews is cooperating with authorities and declined further comment “out of respect for the process involved.”

A Scottsdale, Arizona, police spokesman said the department in Matthews’ hometown investigated a disorderly conduct case involving an Auston Matthews on May 26. He said Matthews was not arrested and the case has been forwarded to the city prosecutor’s office for review.

