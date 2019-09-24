Major League Baseball Leaders

Sports
Associated Press7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .334; LeMahieu, New York, .329; Moncada, Chicago, .316; Brantley, Houston, .315; Alberto, Baltimore, .308; Devers, Boston, .308; Gurriel, Houston, .305; Bogaerts, Boston, .304; Cruz, Minnesota, .303; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302.

RUNS_Betts, Boston, 133; Devers, Boston, 123; Semien, Oakland, 120; Bregman, Houston, 117; Trout, Los Angeles, 110; C.Santana, Cleveland, 109; LeMahieu, New York, 108; Villar, Baltimore, 108; Bogaerts, Boston, 106; Polanco, Minnesota, 106.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 121; Devers, Boston, 113; Soler, Kansas City, 112; Bogaerts, Boston, 110; Bregman, Houston, 108; Cruz, Minnesota, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 102; Martinez, Boston, 100.

HITS_Merrifield, Kansas City, 200; Devers, Boston, 192; LeMahieu, New York, 192; Polanco, Minnesota, 184; Semien, Oakland, 183; Bogaerts, Boston, 181; Brantley, Houston, 176; J.Abreu, Chicago, 172; Betts, Boston, 172; Villar, Baltimore, 170.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 51; Devers, Boston, 50; Semien, Oakland, 42; Benintendi, Boston, 40; Betts, Boston, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Polanco, Minnesota, 40; Brantley, Houston, 39; Lindor, Cleveland, 39.

TRIPLES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; Dozier, Kansas City, 9; Merrifield, Kansas City, 9; M.Smith, Seattle, 9; Gardner, New York, 7; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 7; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 7; Semien, Oakland, 7; D.Gordon, Seattle, 6; Polanco, Minnesota, 6; Da.Santana, Texas, 6.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 40; Bregman, Houston, 39; Springer, Houston, 38; G.Torres, New York, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35; 5 tied at 34.

STOLEN BASES_M.Smith, Seattle, 45; Mondesi, Kansas City, 43; Villar, Baltimore, 38; Andrus, Texas, 28; Jo.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; Pham, Tampa Bay, 23; DeShields, Texas, 22; D.Gordon, Seattle, 22; Lindor, Cleveland, 22; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 19; Merrifield, Kansas City, 19.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 20-6; Germán, New York, 18-4; G.Cole, Houston, 18-5; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 18-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 16-12; Fiers, Oakland, 15-4; Morton, Tampa Bay, 15-6; Paxton, New York, 15-6; Bieber, Cleveland, 15-7; Lynn, Texas, 15-11.

ERA_Verlander, Houston, 2.53; G.Cole, Houston, 2.61; Morton, Tampa Bay, 3.15; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.24; Giolito, Chicago, 3.41; Minor, Texas, 3.52; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 3.53; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.71; Lynn, Texas, 3.76; Bauer, Cincinnati, 3.79.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, Houston, 302; Verlander, Houston, 288; Bieber, Cleveland, 252; Lynn, Texas, 236; Boyd, Detroit, 234; Morton, Tampa Bay, 231; Giolito, Chicago, 228; Sale, Boston, 218; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 199; Minor, Texas, 191.

Please follow and like us:
Associated Press

Related Posts

Sevilla loses 2nd in a row after relinquishing lead at Eibar

Associated Press

Fox network, sports channels go dark for Dish customers

Associated Press

J. Lo, Shakira to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Associated Press