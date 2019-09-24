Health Department on cause to vaping-related injuries

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and many local health departments are looking into what is causing lung injuries associated with e-cigarette and vaping usage.

There have been 17 cases of vaping related lung injuries in Ohio. Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department Medical Director, Dr. Butterfield said vaping can cause symptoms of shortness of breath, fatigue, and coughing. These symptoms can lead to hospitalization. It is unclear what exactly inside the vaping products is causing the issues.

“Now is it the THC, is it the oil that’s in, is it flavoring additives…we don’t know what it is. And that is the crux of the problem. We do also know that some people who have vaped the commercially available products have also developed vaping related lung disease. So it’s very muddy water right now,” said Dr. Butterfield.

The best way to protect yourself from these health risks is to refrain from using e-cigarettes or vaping products.

“The best advice, don’t vape. If you are vaping and you want to quit, contact your local primary care provider. Or you can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW, which is the Ohio tobacco quitting hot line. Or you can look at our website, here at the Health Department, where we have references to means to helping to quit vaping,” said Dr. Butterfield.

Anyone who is experiencing serious breathing problems linked to vaping should seek medical attention immediately.