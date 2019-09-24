Executive to be sentenced in college admissions scheme

BOSTON (AP) — A Los Angeles business executive is returning to court to be sentenced for his role in the college admissions scandal.

Fifty-three-year-old Devin Sloane is scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday after pleading guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy.

He has admitted to paying $250,000 to get his son into the University of Southern California as a fake athlete.

Prosecutors are requesting a year and a day in prison and a $75,000 fine. His lawyers recommend three years of supervised release, a fine and 2,000 hours of community service.

Authorities say Sloane helped fabricate documents portraying his son as a water polo star even though he had never played the sport.

Sloane says he wanted to help his son but “failed miserably” by going too far.