Executive gets 4 months for bribing son’s way into USC

BOSTON (AP) — A Los Angeles business executive has been sentenced to four months imprisonment for paying $250,000 to get his son admitted to the University of Southern California as a fake athlete.

Fifty-three-year-old Devin Sloane was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to a single count of fraud and conspiracy in May. He is the second parent to be sentenced in a sweeping college admissions scandal.

Prosecutors recommended a year and a day in prison and a $75,000 fine. His lawyers suggested three years of supervised release, a fine and 2,000 hours of community service.

Authorities say Sloane helped fabricate documents portraying his son as a water polo star even though he had never played the sport.

Sloane previously said he wanted to help his son but “failed miserably by doing too much” and “going too far.”